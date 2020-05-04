'Tiger King' fame Carole Baskin tricked into interview with fake Jimmy Fallon producers

Washington D.C. [USA], May 4 (ANI): Netflix's 'Tiger King' fame Carole Baskin hasn't done many interviews because she was unhappy with how the docuseries presented her. However, she was recently tricked into giving an interview over Zoom by YouTubers posing as 'Tonight Show' producers.

According to Variety, Josh Pieters and Archie Manners, who have more than 1.3 million subscribers on their YouTube channel, reached out to Baskin, pretending to be producers booking interviews for 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.' The COVID-19 crisis has almost every late-night host turning to virtual broadcasts to keep their shows going. Making the most of the unusual circumstances, Pieters and Manners managed to talk Baskin into giving her first interview post 'Tiger King' over Zoom.

The video features emails between the YouTubers and Baskin, who agreed to only talk about her animals and not what happened in 'Tiger King.'

To prank Baskin, the two YouTubers saved audio clips from Fallon in past interviews and played them to sound like a real conversation was going on between him and Baskin.

They also pretended to talk to off-camera crew members and explained that Baskin wouldn't be able to see Fallon on video.

The fake interview went off without a hitch, and Baskin discussed how she's caring for the zoo's big cats while in COVID-19 quarantine and urged people to support the Big Cat Public Safety Act. (ANI)

