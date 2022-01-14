Tim Allen to star in new 'Santa Clause' series

Washington [US], January 14 (ANI): Actor Tim Allen would be returning to star as Scott Calvin for the revival of 'The Santa Clause' franchise, which has been ordered as a limited series at Disney Plus.

According to Variety, in a series, Scott Calvin is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can't be Santa forever.

He's starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he's got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the Pole. With a lot of elves, children, and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in life south of the pole.



This will now be the fourth time Allen has taken up the role of Calvin/Santa. He first starred in the film 'The Santa Clause' in 1994, which was followed by two sequels in 2002 and 2006.

Jack Burditt, who created the Allen-led comedy series 'Last Man Standing', will serve as executive producer and showrunner on 'The Santa Clause' series. Allen will executive produce in addition to starring.

Kevin Hench, Richard Baker, and Rick Messina will also executive produce. The Disney Branded Television series will be produced by 20th Television. Production on the series will begin in March, as per Variety. (ANI)

