Tim Burton's Addams Family series 'Wednesday' sets November premiere date

Washington [US], September 24 (ANI): Filmmaker Tim Burton's live-action Addams Family series, 'Wednesday', which stars Jenna Ortega as the lead, has slotted a Thanksgiving week premiere on Netflix.

According to Deadline, the coming-of-age comedy will start streaming from November 23 onwards. It has been written by creators Al Gough and Miles Millar and directed by Burton.

The series is described as "a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' (Jenna Ortega) years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago -- all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore," reported Deadline.

The cast also includes Gwendoline Christie as Principal Larissa Weems, Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams, Victor Dorobantu as Thing, and George Burcea as Lurch, with Tommie Earl Jenkins as Mayor Walker, Iman Marson as Lucas Walker, William Houston as Joseph Crackstone, Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo as Deputy Santiago, Oliver Watson as Kent, Calum Ross as Rowan, and Johnna Dias Watson as Divina.

Cartoonist Charles Addams in 1938 created the characters of the series and have had many adaptations over the years (including the 1993 film Addams Family Values, with Christina Ricci in the 'Wednesday' role).

As per Deadline, Burton executive produces 'Wednesday' with Gough and Millar, who serve as showrunners. Also executive producing are Kayla Alpert, Steve Stark, as well as Andrew Mittman for 1.21, Kevin Miserocchi, Jonathan Glickman for Glickmania and Gail Berman. MGM Television is the studio. (ANI)

