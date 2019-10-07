Tim McGraw, Faith Hill share heartfelt post on 23rd wedding anniversary

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 7 (ANI): It has been 23 years of blissful marriage for singers Tim McGraw and Faith Hill! They made sure to wish each other on the special occasion by sharing heartwarming posts and it is the sweetest thing you'll see on the internet today.

Hill posted a sweet throwback photo, of the couple with the caption, "To my one and only, Happy Anniversary, my love I love you."



Her husband shared another adorable red carpet snap. "Happy anniversary baby!! 23 years and I can't wait for the next 50!!! I love u," he wrote alongside the picture.



The music superstars got married in 1996 after falling for each other at the opening act on McGraw's Spontaneous Combustion tour.

The 'I need you' crooner admitted that their meeting was love at first sight, reported Us Weekly.

"From the first time we met, I knew (she didn't!) that she was the love of my life forever.... no matter the ups and downs, the happy and sad or the good and bad," he wrote on social media on September 2018.

Together they have three daughters Gracie, Maggie and Audrey who released 'The Rest of Our Life' album in 2017 together. (ANI)

