'Time for a Win': Anthony Anderson wants to end his nomination streak at Emmys

Washington [US], September 19 (ANI): American actor and comedian Anthony Anderson, who is nominated for the seventh time at the upcoming 2021 Emmy Awards, recently said he is done with waiting for his award.

According to People magazine, the 'black-ish' actor received his latest nomination for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series. It is also the ABC series' fourth time being nominated for outstanding comedy series, of which he is an executive producer.

"I was ready for the nomination streak to end a long time ago. This is the 7th nomination. 11 total, but yeah I'm done with the nomination part," Anderson told People magazine on Friday at the TV Academy Reception honoring 73rd Emmy Awards nominees. He added, "It's time for a win. I'll be honest. It's time for a win."

On Sunday, if the comedian takes home the Emmy, he said, "I'll probably cry, scream, I might even cuss a little bit. I don't know. You never know until you're in that moment."



'Black-ish', which also stars Tracee Ellis Ross, Marsai Martin, Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown, Jenifer Lewis, and Laurence Fishburne, first premiered in September 2014 and is coming to an end next year with the eighth season. It also produced two spinoffs during its run, 'grown-ish' and 'mixed-ish'.

The sitcom features the Johnson family as they navigated being a Black family in a predominantly white area. Although there are many moments of joy, the series has also tackled numerous conversations around racism, police brutality, and America's history of slavery.

"More people stop me on the street and talk about how much they learned from our show. So I love the history lesson that we're giving in terms of culture, in terms of character, in terms of things that are happening in a particular community but that resonate with the world," Anderson told People magazine ahead of the Emmy Awards.

He added, "It means something great to be a part of the zeitgeist and to have a show that you can take teachable moments and learn from."

Series creator Kenya Barris drew inspiration from the late Norman Lear's sitcoms 'All in the Family and The Jeffersons' because the Black families were "unapologetic in who they are," said Anderson. "I believe that we should all be able to speak our truth and that's what we're doing and I love doing that every week," the 'black-ish' star added. (ANI)

