Time to get off the couch: Eddie Murphy on comeback to films

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): Actor-comedian Eddie Murphy who is making a comeback to the big screen with upcoming Netflix film 'Dolemite Is My Name', said its time to get "off the couch" while explaining his return.

Murphy's upcoming feature which is slated to hit big screens in October this year was premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival recently.

"I was on the couch for maybe five-six years and now it's time to get off the couch," People quoted the 58-year old as saying on his return.

He further explained that he was on the couch for her was "tired" as he had been in the movie business for long.

"Now, I'm off and [Dolemite] kind of lit a spark because it turned out so well and it got the creative juices flowing," he added.

The upcoming film features the actor as a comedian named Rudy Ray Moore. It is directed by Craig Brewer.

Murphy even described his character in the film and expressed, "You know that expression 'turn lemons into lemonade'? Rudy turned sh- into lemonade."

He will be seen sharing screen space with Tituss Burgess, Craig Robinson, Mike Epps, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Keegan-Michael Key, Snoop Dogg, and Wesley Snipes.

Snipes and Murphy will also be seen in 'Coming 2 America' sequel.

'Dolemite Is My Name' will open on October 4 in select theatres and will air on Netflix from October 25.

Along with his film comeback, Murphy is set to host Saturday Night Live's Christmas episode, marking his first time leading the show in 35 years.

He is also slated to go on a stand-up comedy tour next year. (ANI)

