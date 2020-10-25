Timothee Chalamet leaves Madison Square Garden after casting early 2020 vote

Washington [US], October 25 (ANI): American actor Timothee Chalamet was spotted Saturday (local time) in New York City leaving Madison Square Garden shortly after casting his 2020 ballot.

According to Page Six, rather than wait until November 3, the 'Call Me By Your Name' star, 24, submitted his vote early, proudly flaunting his 'I Voted' sticker for cameras while snapping photos with fans.



The actor also posted a blurry photo highlighting the sticker on his jacket to his Instagram Stories, encouraging fans to cast their ballots as well.



As per Page Six, several stars have taken to social media to encourage fans and followers to vote, many -- including Jared Leto, Sarah Silverman, Chris Rock, Kylie Jenner and Mark Ruffalo -- even stripping down all in the name of voter turnout. (ANI)

