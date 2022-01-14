Timothy Olyphant to return in new 'Justified' limited series

Washington [US], January 14 (ANI): Hollywood actor Timothy Olyphant is all set to return as US Marshal Raylan Givens in a new 'Justified' limited series.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, confirming last year's reports of a possible revival, FX announced on Friday a new show titled 'Justified: City Primeval'. The story will be inspired by Elmore Leonard's novel 'City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit'.

The show's storyline reads, "Having left the hollers of Kentucky eight years ago, Raylan Givens now lives in Miami, a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 14-year-old girl. His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind. A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway sends him to Detroit."

"There he crosses paths with Clement Mansell, aka The Oklahoma Wildman, a violent, sociopathic desperado who's already slipped through the fingers of Detroit's finest once and aims to do so again. Mansell's lawyer, formidable Motor City native Carolyn Wilder, has every intention of representing her client, even as she finds herself caught in between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well. These three characters set out on a collision course in classic Elmore Leonard fashion, to see who makes it out of the City Primeval alive," it continues.



Regrading the series, Eric Schrier, president, FX Entertainment, said, "Justified was one of the most critically acclaimed shows of the past decade and an adaption of Elmore Leonard's work that was so colorfully brought to life by Timothy Olyphant as Raylan Givens, Graham Yost and the entire team of producers, writers, directors and cast."

He added, "To have this group come together again with Tim as Raylan in a new and different Elmore Leonard story is thrilling."

Justified ran for six seasons on FX from 2010-2015 and was nominated for eight Emmy Awards, received two, and also won a Peabody Award. The series was based on Leonard's novella, 'Fire in the Hole', with Leonard consulting with the producers until his death in 2013.

Dave Andron and Michael Dinner are showrunners and executive producers of the limited series, with Dinner directing. Olyphant will star and executive produce.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Graham Yost, who was the show's original showrunner, Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly are executive producers, alongside Peter Leonard, Taylor Elmore and Chris Provenzano. The series will be produced by Sony Pictures Television and FX Productions. (ANI)

