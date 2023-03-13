"To my motherland India," Kartiki Gonsalves after 'The Elephant Whisperers' wins Oscar

Los Angeles [US], March 13 (ANI): It's a big win for India with 'The Elephant Whisperers' picking up the Oscar in the Best Documentary Short film category.

Director of the Tamil documentary Kartiki Gonsalves and producer Guneet Monga took centre stage to accept the honour.

In her winning speech, Gonsalves said, "I stand here today to speak on the sacred bond between us and our natural world. For the respect of indigenous communities. For entity towards other living beings, we share our space with. And finally for co-existence. Thank you to the academy for recognizing our film highlighting indigenous people and animals. To Netflix for believing in the power of this film. To Guneet my Producer and my entire team and finally, to my mother father and sister who are up there somewhere, you're the centre of my universe. To my motherland India."



'The Elephant Whisperers' bested other nominees 'Haul Out,' 'How Do You Measure A Year?' 'The Martha Mitchell Effect,' and 'Stranger At The Gate'.

The plot of the documentary revolves around a family who adopts two orphan baby elephants in Tamil Nadu's Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.

Well, this is not the first time that Guneet Monga has brought the Oscar to India. In 2019, Guneet Monga's documentary 'Period. End of Sentence' bagged the Oscar in the Documentary Short Subject.

Meanwhile, RRR's Naatu Naatu is still in the run for the Oscars in the 'Original Song' category. (ANI)

