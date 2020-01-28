Todd Phillips's epic thriller 'Joker' to re-release in India

New Delhi [India], Jan 28 (ANI): Todd Phillips's widely celebrated drama-thriller 'Joker' will be re-released in India on 14 February.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Tuesday shared the update on Twitter.

"He's back... Warner Bros Pictures to *re-release* #Joker on 14 Feb 2020 in #India. #JokerMovie," tweeted Adarsh.

Phillips-directorial 'Joker' offers a new take on the original story of the rise of Batman's maniacal arch-enemy, Joker, painting a dark portrayal of a would-be stand-up comedian's descent into madness.

Acclaimed actor Joaquin Phoenix portrays the comic book villain in the film which has won him several accolades and appreciations including a Golden Globe, a SAG Award and an Academy Award nomination.

The film also ruled Oscar award nominations with a sweeping 11 nods.

'Joker' is the fourth DC comic title to cross 1 billion USD, after Aquaman (USD 1.15 billion), The Dark Knight Rises (USD 1.084 billion) and The Dark Knight (USD 1.005 billion).

During its first release in India around October, the film raked in over Rs 50 crore. (ANI)