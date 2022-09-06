Tolkien is turning in his grave: Elon Musk criticizes Amazon's 'The Rings Of Power' show

Washington [US], September 6 (ANI): Tesla CEO Elon Musk has criticized Amazon's big-budget fantasy drama series 'The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power', stating that the late author J.R.R. Tolkien is "turning in his grave."

According to Variety, Musk took to his official Twitter handle and slammed the show with a pair of short tweets which included the above statement.

His second tweet read, "Almost every male character so far is a coward, a jerk or both. Only Galadriel is brave, smart and nice."

Galadriel, played by Welsh actor Morfydd Clark, is a warrior elf and the lead of the series set thousands of years before the events of 'The Hobbit' and 'The Lord of the Rings'.



Clark has herself been the target of criticism from online trolls, with complaints generally claiming the regal nature of the character in the original J.R.R. Tolkien novels and Peter Jackson films has been replaced by an all-action warrior elf queen.

It is worth noting that Musk, who's currently tangled in a web trying to exit his proposed USD 44BN takeover of social site Twitter, has a long-running feud and rivalry with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, that has intensified as Musk's SpaceX and Bezos' Blue Origin compete directly.

The enmity between the world's two richest people has seen the Tesla CEO habitually troll or shitpost against Bezos and his companies.

So far 'Rings of Power', directed by J.A. Bayona, Wayne Che Yip and Charlotte Brandstrom, has been a huge success for Amazon, scoring 25 million viewers for the first two episodes, Prime Video's top premiere ever, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The eight-episode first season will run until October 14. According to Variety, the second season of 'The Rings of Power' is already in the works as part of Amazon's five-season agreement with the Tolkien estate. (ANI)

