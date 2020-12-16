Tom Cruise blasts 'Mission Impossible 7' crew for not following COVID-19 safety protocols

Washington [US], December 16 (ANI): Hollywood actor Tom Cruise expressed his vexation towards the crew members of his next project 'Mission Impossible 7' after he saw them not following the guidelines for COVID-19 during the shoot.

Mostly it comes off as a diva move when stars are caught yelling at crew members on a movie set. But according to Deadline, recently when Tom Cruise was caught unloading on the crew of the London set of 'Mission Impossible 7' in an audiotape, it sounded like ire well placed.



The 'Oblivion' star vented out on the crew after lapses in the social distancing protocols were noticed by him. Tom, who is also the producer of the film, had helped develop these protocols in order to resume the production for Hollywood's biggest Blockbuster franchise during this pandemic. As per Deadline, the protocols were developed for the film's production which spanned from Italy to Norway and London but had to shut down for a couple of days during the Italy schedule due to report of COVID issues.

Cruise got very emotional in delivering the message and warned the crew against the repetition of such behaviour telling them that people are losing their jobs and homes due to the impact this pandemic has had on the industry, resulting in its shut down.

Tom, who has been the frontline warrior in getting this movie through to completion has also used his time in advising other studios and productions as to how they can navigate these perilous times during this COVID pandemic. (ANI)

