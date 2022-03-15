Tom Cruise starrer 'Top Gun: Maverick' to be screened at Cannes Film Festival

Washington [US], March 15 (ANI): Hollywood star Tom Cruise starrer 'Top Gun: Maverick' will screen at Cannes in advance of its Memorial Day premiere in theatres, revealed sources close to the festival.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Paramount and Skydance's high-profile sequel will open in North America on May 27, after beginning its international rollout earlier that week.



Canner, which this year will run from May 17-28, has long been a platform to launch a big Memorial Day tentpole. It provides Hollywood studios access to press from around the world, not to mention the benefit of high-profile stars walking the famous red carpet for photos.

Since the Ron Howard-directed 'Far and Away' bowed at Cannes in 1992, this would be the first time in 30 years a Cruise film has screened at the festival. However, it would not serve as the world premiere for 'Top Gun: Maverick', as that has been planned to be held in San Diego, where the first film was set.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, this Joseph Kosinski directed 'Top Gun' sequel has had to face a long road to the screen because it was delayed multiple times due to COVID pressures on theatrical business. The film's first trailer had been released in 2019 at the San Diego Comic-Con. (ANI)

