Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible' sequels get new release dates

Washington D.C. [USA], April 25 (ANI): The theatrical release of the much anticipated two chapters in actor Tom Cruise's action franchise - 'Mission: Impossible 7' and 'Mission: Impossible 8' - has been delayed by Paramount pictures due to COVID-19 crisis.

The seventh sequel of the franchise was initially set to hit the theatres on July 23 this year which will now debut on November 19, 2021.

Meanwhile, 'Mission: Impossible 8,' originally due in theatres on August 5, 2022, will hit the big screens on November 4, 2022, reported Variety.

The shoot of the 'Mission: Impossible 7' was put to a pause as a precautionary measure to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The 57-year-old actor had been about to start filming in Venice, Italy, when the studio pumped the breaks in late February.

Having Christopher McQuarrie at the helm, the upcoming sequel will have the Cruise returning as the seemingly indestructible secret agent Ethan Hunt. (ANI)

