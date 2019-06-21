Tom Felton
Tom Felton

Tom Felton jokes Harry Potter was in love with Draco Malfoy

ANI | Updated: Jun 20, 2019 10:23 IST

Washington D.C. [U.S.A], June 20 (ANI): This will blow your mind! Forget Ginny Weasley and Hermione Granger, Harry Potter was apparently in love with Draco Malfoy.
Actor Tom Felton jokingly revealed that Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) was actually in love with his character Draco, even when he was dating Ginny (Bonnie Wright). He made his comments in a joint interview with co-star Rupert Grint, who played Harry's best friend and Ginny's brother Ron Weasley, reported E! News.
The two played a game of 'Fact of Fanfic' for AOL's In The Know segment.
"Fact or fanfic? Even while he was with Ginny, Harry was always in love with Draco," Grint read.
"Ah!" Felton said, smiling and added, "I think it was clearly a fact. Harry was constantly crushing on Draco. He just couldn't hide it."
"I think he made quite an impression on Ron as well," Grint chimed in.
"Yes," Felton laughed, adding, "Well, exactly. It could have gone either way, really."
James Phelps and Oliver Phelps, who played Ron and Ginny's older twin brothers, Evanna Lynch, who portrayed Luna Lovegood, and Warwick Davis, who played Professor Filius Flitwick and the goblin banker Griphook, were not very convinced with the revelation.
The group was interviewed during their reunion at the recent opening celebration of Universal Orlando's Wizarding World of Harry Potter's new roller coaster, Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure.
Felton shot down another Draco love-match. "I think that's a fan-fic," he said in response to a question about whether or not Draco and Hermione (Emma Watson) were meant to be together.
"In fact, I feel like I've seen some fanfics along that line," Felton said. "What is it with Draco and matching him up with various Gryffindors?" he added.
Fans have, through the years, rooted for various Harry Potter couples, depicted in books or onscreen and the franchise is among the most written-about topics on fan fiction websites.
When asked if Felton had ever read any of the fan fictions, the actor said, "I've seen some pictures, some alarming ones."
In the books and films, Harry and Draco are persistently at each other's throats, given that Draco's parents are Voldemort supporters and the evil wizard killed Harry's parents. (ANI)

