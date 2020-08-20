Tom Hanks' 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood' set for theatrical release in China

Washington D.C. [USA], August 20 (ANI): Veteran actor Tom Hanks' upcoming project 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood' is all set for a theatrical release in China in the next six weeks.

According to Variety, the upcoming movie, based on US TV host Mr Rogers, received investment from China's Tencent Pictures in early 2019, while Tencent received censorship approval for the film in early January this year.

However, no release dates were locked by the company then. The dates were upended by the closure of theatres in China due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

On the other hand, Marielle Heller's 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood' is to reach the Indian screens on January 17.

The film initially premiered on September 7, 2019, during the then-ongoing Toronto International Film Festival and then went on to release in the United States in November last year.

The film revolves around the life of a journalist Lloyd Vogel (played by Mathew Rhys) who is to profile a popular television star Fred Rogers (Tom Hanks). When Lloyd is asked to interview Rogers, he fails to keep his personal life away from work and as a result, things keep tangling in his life.

Tom Hanks was recently nominated at the Golden Globe Awards in Best Supporting Actor--Motion Picture's category. The film has also been nominated in various categories in different award ceremonies (most of them pending till now).

The film is adapted from Tom Junod's interview of Rogers in 1999 titled 'Can You Say...Hero?' and has been critically acclaimed by many across the globe.

Cited in Variety, the cinemas in China remained closed until July 20 and are only now getting back on track, with a series of health and safety protocols that limit physical distance and keep cinema capacity at 50 per cent of available seats.

There is a growing number of new and delayed movies, that are heading to China's multiplexes. According to the publication, 'Trolls World Tour' opens Friday, while 'Little Women' opens on 25 August, and 'The Current War' is set to release on 28 August releases on Aug. 28.

The much-anticipated Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' will open in China on 4 September, while 'Mulan' has received approval, but not yet been given a date. (ANI)

