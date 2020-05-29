Tom Hanks once again donates blood plasma for COVID research

New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): Weeks after recovering from COVID-19, Hollywood actor Tom Hanks once again donated his blood plasma for research work.

The 'Forrest Gump' actor took to Instagram to post a picture of two bags full of plasma. "Plasmatic on 3! 1, 2, 3 PLASMATIC! Hanx," he wrote in the caption.



Two other additional pictures shared by the actor show his arm hooked to an IV.



The actor along with his star wife Rita Wilson were the very first Hollywood celebrities to get diagnosed with the COVID-19.

The couple has since then been spreading awareness about the virus and has been sharing their journey of recovering from the condition. (ANI)

