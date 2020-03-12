Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus in Australia

Canberra [Australia], Mar 12 (ANI): Actor Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

The 63-year-old Academy Award-winning actor, who is in Australia for a movie shooting, made the announcement on Wednesday in a statement, The New York Times reported.

Australia's confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 122 on Wednesday, with 10 new cases reported by state health officials across the country.

"Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia," Hanks said in a statement.

"We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers, too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive," he added.

He added that he and Wilson "will be tested, observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires".

"Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We will keep the world posted and updated," he said.

Hanks was shooting for the role of Colonel Tom Parker, Elvis Presley's eccentric manager, who groomed the famous singer to stardom in the 1950s. (ANI)

