Tom Hanks, Robert Zemeckis, Eric Roth reuniting for graphic novel-based movie 'Here'

Washington [US], February 18 (ANI): 'Forrest Gump' stars Tom Hanks, Robert Zemeckis and Eric Roth are reuniting for a new graphic novel-based movie 'Here'.

According to Variety, this collaboration comes nearly 30 years after the trio's 1994 cult classic Oscar-winning movie 'Forrest Gump'.



The adaptation of the innovative graphic novel, 'Here,' will star Hanks in the lead role, with Zemeckis attached to direct and Roth to pen the script.

Published in 2014 by illustrator and comics innovator Richard McGuire, 'Here' is centred in one room and chronicles the events that have occurred in that space over the course of hundreds of thousands of years.

The film will be produced by Playtone and ImageMovers, with the auction for the package brokered by CAA. (ANI)

