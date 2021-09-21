Tom Hanks' sci-fi drama adventure 'Finch' drops first trailer

Washington [US], September 21 (ANI): The first official full trailer of Hollywood star Tom Hanks' upcoming sci-fi adventure movie 'Finch' has recently been dropped by Apple TV+, where it will premiere on November 5.

The movie narrates the story of a lone survivor of a global apocalypse who has embarked on a dangerous journey to find a new home for his unlikely family, a dog and a newly created robot.

Hanks has portrayed the titular character, a robotics engineer, who is the only survivor of a solar event. Finch creates the robot named Jeff (Caleb Landry Jones) to take care of his loyal companion, dog Goodyear, when he's gone.

The almost 3-minute trailer of 'Finch' begins with Hanks' character saying "It all happened so fast. There was a solar flare. Goodbye crops and food, goodbye everything," as scenes of a deserted, dystopian America pass by. "So I hid, frightened and so alone, and I found you," he continues, addressing the sweet dog.

After Finch develops the robot Jeff, it learns its purpose ("Robots must protect dog"), the trio then set out west, embarking on a treacherous journey to beat a deadly storm to safety. "If we don't go before that storm hits, we'll die. All of us," Finch says in the trailer.



During the journey, they experience some lighthearted moments on the road, Finch teaching Jeff how to drive, Jeff learning how to "talk dog", all while the pressures of the post-apocalyptic world seem to be closing in. Along the way, they navigate through extreme weather phenomena, merciless heat, UV radiation, and other unexpected challenges.

"Do you think we'll make it?" Jeff asks. To this, Finch replies, "Not without my team. What we do, we do together." Finally, Jeff concludes, "I believe in you Finch."

'Finch' comes after Apple TV plus acquired and released Hanks' World War II feature 'Greyhound' last year.

According to People magazine, the movie was originally slated to release in May 2020 and was then pushed to hit theatres that June due to the ongoing COVID pandemic. As most movie theatres remained closed, Apple decided to purchase the film to make it available for viewers at home instead.

The movie has been directed by Emmy winner Miguel Sapochnik, who helmed several pivotal episodes of HBO's 'Game of Thrones', including the fan-favourite 'Battle of the Bastards'. It's written by Craig Luck and Ivor Powell.

Among the producing team is Robert Zemeckis, who directed Hanks in another solo survival tale, 2000's 'Cast Away'. 'Finch' was originally titled 'Bios', as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

