Tom Hanks' son Chet faces backlash over his anti-vaccine video

Washington [US], August 11 (ANI): Celebrity couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's son Chet is being criticised for his rant against the COVID-19 vaccine.

On August 9, Chet took to his Instagram account and posted a video, wherein he shared that he's tired of wearing masks during the pandemic and even told fans to get over "COVID-19".

He started the clip with a positive tone by saying that he supports the vaccine.

"I've been on the fence about this for a while, that's why I never spoke on it. But with the amount of people I know recently that have gotten COVID, and with the numbers rising, I think it's important for me to say I got the vaccine, I think everybody should. It's really important that we all do this," he said in the clip.

After a few seconds, he changed his statement and stated that he won't be taking the vaccine and termed it as a simple flu.



"If it ain't broke, don't fix it. I never had COVID. Y'all ain't sticking me with that motherfu--ing needle. It's the motherfu--ing flu. Get over it, okay? If you're sick, stay inside. Okay, why we working around y'all? If you're in danger, stay your ass inside. I'm tired of wearing a motherfu--ing mask," Chet added.



The musician's video did not go down well with social media users. Many slammed him for his insensitive take on the deadly disease.

"You sounded like an illiterate," a user commented.

"This is not funny. People are dying," another one wrote.

A section of netizens even reminded him of his parents, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, who were among the first Hollywood actors at the start of the pandemic to reveal they had contracted the coronavirus and how they battled it. (ANI)

