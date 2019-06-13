Tom Hanks, Tim Allen reveal 'Toy Story 4' scenes which made them emotional

Washington D.C. [USA], June 13 (ANI): The 'Toy Story' franchise is all set to return next week with its latest installment 'Toy Story 4'. For years, we have been on a journey with Woody, Buzz Lightyear and their friends.

As fans around the world are eagerly waiting for the upcoming movie with Tom Hanks and Tim Allen reprising the voices of Woody and Buzz, in a recent interaction, the film's cast revealed their favourite parts about the popular franchise.

Speaking to E! News, the actors opened up about which scenes had them choked up as they voiced the characters.

Hanks recalled a moment from 'Toy Story 3' which had him in tears. He said, "It was at the end of Toy Story, in which everyone was going to meet their fiery doom, and what did they do as they were reaching closer to the pit of eternity? They reached out for each other. Even toys were reaching out for the people that they love to say, 'You're here, I'm here and you're special to me.'"

According to Hanks pretty much everyone was dabbing a tissue to their eye during that scene.

Whereas, Allen said, "I get choked up... Forky tells us all in this movie: You are never trash, you are worth something to somebody. It's just a wonderful story."

Plus, this time around, the moviegoers will also see another toy joining in the adventures of Allen and Hanks: Duke Caboom voiced by 'John Wick' fame Keanu Reeves.

The actor voices motorcycle-obsessed toy, who is a daredevil in all respects. Reeves spoke about his character during the 'Toy Story 4' premiere's red carpet on Tuesday and said, "The character's so full of life. He's a showman, he's a daredevil. So when he's on the bike, I was just -- like, he keeps doing poses, you know, and he can't stop. They put it into the film, so it was nice."

The film is slated to hit the theatres on 21 June, this year, and also stars Annie Potts, Joan Cusack, Tony Hale, Christina Hendricks, Keegan-Michael Key, and Jordan Peele. (ANI)

