Tom Hanks and Tim Allen
Tom Hanks and Tim Allen

Tom Hanks, Tim Allen reveal 'Toy Story 4' scenes which made them emotional

ANI | Updated: Jun 13, 2019 19:40 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 13 (ANI): The 'Toy Story' franchise is all set to return next week with its latest installment 'Toy Story 4'. For years, we have been on a journey with Woody, Buzz Lightyear and their friends.
As fans around the world are eagerly waiting for the upcoming movie with Tom Hanks and Tim Allen reprising the voices of Woody and Buzz, in a recent interaction, the film's cast revealed their favourite parts about the popular franchise.
Speaking to E! News, the actors opened up about which scenes had them choked up as they voiced the characters.
Hanks recalled a moment from 'Toy Story 3' which had him in tears. He said, "It was at the end of Toy Story, in which everyone was going to meet their fiery doom, and what did they do as they were reaching closer to the pit of eternity? They reached out for each other. Even toys were reaching out for the people that they love to say, 'You're here, I'm here and you're special to me.'"
According to Hanks pretty much everyone was dabbing a tissue to their eye during that scene.
Whereas, Allen said, "I get choked up... Forky tells us all in this movie: You are never trash, you are worth something to somebody. It's just a wonderful story."
Plus, this time around, the moviegoers will also see another toy joining in the adventures of Allen and Hanks: Duke Caboom voiced by 'John Wick' fame Keanu Reeves.
The actor voices motorcycle-obsessed toy, who is a daredevil in all respects. Reeves spoke about his character during the 'Toy Story 4' premiere's red carpet on Tuesday and said, "The character's so full of life. He's a showman, he's a daredevil. So when he's on the bike, I was just -- like, he keeps doing poses, you know, and he can't stop. They put it into the film, so it was nice."
The film is slated to hit the theatres on 21 June, this year, and also stars Annie Potts, Joan Cusack, Tony Hale, Christina Hendricks, Keegan-Michael Key, and Jordan Peele. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 19:28 IST

Tessa Thompson shares why she joined 'Men in Black: International'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 13 (ANI): Tessa Thompson who is awaiting the release of her film 'Men in Black: International' has a special reason why she chose to be a part of a 'movie of this scale.'

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 19:28 IST

'Capernaum' to be released in India on June 21

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13 (ANI): After its immense success in China, Nadine Labaki's Oscar-nominated Arabic film 'Capernaum' is set to hit the Indian theatres on June 21.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 18:39 IST

Shailene Woodley opens up about working with Meryl Streep

Washington D.C. [USA], June 13 (ANI): Believe it or not, even celebrities get star-struck and learn something new when they work with their favourite actors. Something similar happened with American actor Shailene Woodley, who was over the moon working with actor Meryl Streep.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 18:09 IST

Kabir Singh: Watch Kabir and Preeti fall in love in 'Kaise Hua'

New Delhi (India), June 13 (AN): Fans awaiting the release of Shahid Kapoor-starrer 'Kabir Singh' get a reason to cheer as a song 'Kaise Hua' from the film, featuring an engaging journey of love between the lead pair released on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 18:09 IST

Chris Hemsworth reveals he helped Tom Holland land role of this...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 13 (ANI): Actors Chris Hemsworth and Tom Holland are thick as thieves and Hemsworth's recent revelation is proof.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 17:25 IST

'X-Men' director Bryan Singer to pay $150,000 to settle rape...

Washington DC [USA], June 13 (ANI): Director Bryan Singer's attorney on Wednesday informed that Singer will pay USD 150,000 to resolve allegations that he raped a 17-year-old boy Cesar Sanchez-Guzman in 2003.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 17:20 IST

Justin Bieber says he was not serious about fight challenge with...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 13 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber took the internet by storm when he challenged American actor Tom Cruise for a fight. But sorry folks, the singer will not be going up against the actor in what could have been the most epic fight ever.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 16:43 IST

Oscar-nominated actor Sylvia Miles dies at 94

Washington D.C. [USA], June 13 (ANI): Oscar-nominated actor Slyvia Miles passed away at the age of 94 on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 16:08 IST

Shah Rukh Khan will be the chief guest of Melbourne Indian Film Festival

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13 (ANI): Shah Rukh Khan has been invited by the government of Victoria as the chief guest for 10th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. The tenth edition of the festival will be held in Cultural City from August 8 to August 17.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 15:44 IST

Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar case: Police files closure report,...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13 (ANI): Mumbai police has filed a B Summary report, giving a clean chit to Nana Patekar, in connection with actor Tanushree Dutta sexual harassment case.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 15:32 IST

Power-packed teaser of 'Saaho' out now

New Delhi (India), June 13 (ANI): Makers of the highly anticipated thriller 'Saaho' starring Shraddha Kapoor and South Indian superstar Prabhas just dropped the teaser of the film.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 15:20 IST

Social media aflutter after 'Dobby' like elf creature captured...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 12 (ANI): An online video showing an elf-like creature that many are saying resembles 'Dobby' from the Harry Potter film and caused a flutter on social media and left viewers wondering about the identity of the creature!

Read More
iocl