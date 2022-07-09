Tom Hanks turns 66: A look back at some of his astounding performances

Washington [US], July 9 (ANI): Tom Hanks, one of the greatest stars of Hollywood has turned 66 today! The actor has given some stellar performances which are etched in the memory of audiences. Hanks stepped into the Hollywood film industry with the horror movie, 'He Knows You're Alone' where he played a minor role. However, he proved himself to be one of the finest and most versatile actors who is simply a delight to watch on screen.

On Hanks' 66th birthday, let's take a visual tour of some of his best performances to date.

1. Forrest Gump



Undoubtedly, it is impossible to imagine anyone else playing the role of Forrest in the comedy-drama 'Forrest Gump'. Hanks won hearts through his seamless acting chops, playing a simpleton who by the twist of fate found himself getting involved in the world's greatest historical moments, experiencing the extraordinary.

2. Cast Away



The film 'Cast Away' is another piece of gem delivered by Hanks. The story revolves around a FedEx analyst, Chuck Noland who after a plane crash finds himself on an uninhabited island without any basic amenities. Hanks had to undergo a rigorous physical transformation to portray the role of a malnourished man in the film. To be precise, 'Cast Away' was Hanks' movie as it was he who steered the film to success.



3. The Green Mile



Adapted from author Stephen King's novel of the same name, 'The Green Mile' showed Hanks in the character of Paul Edgecomb, a correction officer with an empathetic heart. The narrative follows how an inmate, John Coffey changed the lives of the prisoners and officers at the prison. Hanks as Edgecomb stole the show with his spectacular acting.

4. Saving Private Ryan



Based on the background of World War 2, 'Saving Private Ryan' is the story of an emotional rescue mission led by Hanks' Captain John H. Miller, the US Rangers leader. The gradual revelation of Miller's calm and soft-spoken persona into a hero and saviour of the world is brought to life perfectly by Hanks.

5. The Terminal



A comedy-drama, 'The Terminal' featured Hanks as Viktor Navorski, a native of a fictional country Krakozhia who gets stranded in an airport terminal for days as his country faced a crisis and he was forbidden to enter either the United States or back to his own home. Hanks managed to bring a smile to the audience's faces in this light-hearted comedy which had a beautiful moral in the end. (ANI)

