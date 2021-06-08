Tom Hiddleston talks about Owen Wilson's portrayal of Mobius in upcoming 'Loki' series

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): Hollywood star Tom Hiddleston, who is set to return as the stubborn, arrogant, God of Mischief in Marvel's upcoming 'Loki' series, recently opened up about his experience of working with Owen Wilson.

The highly anticipated series showcases the journey of the popular anti-hero, Loki, as he steps out of his brother, Thor's shadow, post the events of 'Avengers: Endgame', where when the Avengers went back in time to collect all the Infinity stones, he escaped with the Space Stone.

In the series, Owen is playing a character named Mobius M. Mobius', who appears to be rather similar to that of his comic counterpart. According to promotional footage from the show, Mobius is repeatedly seen at Loki's side.



He's the one who seems to tell Loki about his past, and possibly what his future was supposed to be. It appears this will lead to Mobius and Loki working together throughout the series.

Speaking about his experience of working with Owen, Tom said, "Owen has a natural intelligence and a natural curiosity about the world, which is very unique to him, and he brings it all into his character, Mobius. Mobius can be light and bright, fun and curious, but he can also be intense. I loved that Owen wanted to change his look as well - helping to create the world of the TVA and Mobius's history within it."

Tom further talked about Owen's onscreen portrayal of Mobius and added, "I think audiences have never seen Owen like this. What Owen has done in bringing Mobius to life is brilliant: he's intelligent, compassionate, fun and original. I've loved working with him. He's such a broad man of such a range of tastes and talents. We connected really early on. And then together, I hope we've created something really interesting."

Directed by Kate Herron and written by Michael Waldron, 'Loki' also stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant.

The show will be available for streaming in English on Disney+ Hotstar Premium and in Hindi on Disney+ Hotstar VIP from June 9. (ANI)

