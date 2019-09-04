Tom Holland
Tom Holland

Tom Holland assures 'Spider-Man' in 'safe hands' with Sony after MCU split

ANI | Updated: Sep 04, 2019 06:31 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 4 (ANI): Actor Tom Holland opened up about 'Spider-Man's' future, following the news of Disney and Sony failing to reach a deal on new films of the iconic superhero franchise. The actor assured fans that the film series is in "safe hands" with Sony.
Fans were left shell-shocked after it was reported that 'Spider-Man' may be exiting the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), but Holland seems to be handling the drama just fine. The actor also opened up about his Marvel years, calling them "incredible," reported USA Today.
In a new interview with GQ Style, the actor said that he has had the time of his life playing the caped superhero in the MCU and assured everyone that "the legacy and future of Spidey rests in Sony's safe hands."
Holland, who appears on the fall cover of GQ Style, opened up about the potential split.
"I'm not shy about expressing how incredible the last five years have been with Marvel. I've truly had the time of my life, and in so many respects, they have made my dreams come true as an actor," Holland told the magazine.
"Sony has also been really good to me, and the global success of 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' is a real testament to their support, skill and commitment. The legacy and future of Spidey rests in Sony's safe hands. I really am nothing but grateful, and I've made friends for life along the way," he added.
Last month, news broke that Disney would be ending its partnership with Sony Pictures on the 'Spider-Man' film series due to a disagreement over co-financing.
Sony owns the film rights to the flicks, and several years ago, the studios struck a deal -- Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige would help in producing Sony's solo 'Spider-Man' movies, allowing Holland's character to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, beginning with 2016's 'Captain America: Civil War'.
After the release of this year's 'Spider-Man: Far From Home', which has now become Sony's highest-grossing film of all time with USD 1.11 billion worldwide, Disney reportedly asked to share co-financing on future 'Spider-Man' films, while Sony wanted the financing arrangement to remain the same as it had been earlier.
As part of the previous agreement, Marvel also served as a producer on the 2017 and 2019 standalone Sony 'Spider-Man' movies.
Now with fans in an uproar, Sony has stated it was Disney's decision to pull Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige's involvement in future films, but added that they "hope this might change in the future."
Unless a deal is reached, Holland will not appear in any future MCU movies and no Marvel characters will appear in Holland's solo films.
On the work front, he will be next seen in the upcoming Pixar movie, 'Onward', co-starring Chris Pratt and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. (ANI)

