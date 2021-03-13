Tom Holland expresses desire to play James Bond, says it would be 'dream come true'

Washington [US], March 13 (ANI): Spider-Man stepping into the shoes of James Bond? Hollywood actor Tom Holland, who is widely known for playing Spider-Man in Marvel films, wants to be a part of another massive franchise.

As per People magazine, the 24-year-old actor in a recent interview expressed his desire to play the next 007 in the iconic James Bond spy films. The actor appeared on the U.K. radio program Heart where he was asked if he would play James Bond if offered.

Holland said, "Oh mate, it would be an actual dream come true. I've got to remind myself that I'm lucky enough as it is. Spider-Man is an absolute delight and privilege to play, but you know, should they want to do a younger James Bond you best believe I would be there."

"It is what it is, we'll have to wait and see," he added. Holland is currently in Atlanta, Georgia filming 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' with his costars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon.

The role of James Bond has been played on the big screen by seven actors -- Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig, who is exiting the role after the upcoming movie 'No Time to Die'.

It wouldn't be the first time Holland has made a pivot in his career. Last month, the actor opened up about his memorable Lip Sync Battle in which he delivered a show-stopping performance of Rihanna's 2007 pop hit 'Umbrella', something he said almost didn't happen.



The actor told British GQ his father Dominic Holland had urged him to change his mind before appearing on the show.

He said, "My dad always taught me when I was younger and coming up in the business that you want to get famous as slowly as possible. You don't want to get super famous tomorrow, because you won't be able to handle it. It will ruin your life."

The star said he is "very selective of who I talk to and what I do" as he does not "want to overexpose me because my privacy is the last thing I own."

"I think that's why he was so worried. And he'd tell me the same thing today I am sure: 'Pace yourself, you've got a long career ahead of you.' I don't want to lose myself to all... this," Holland said of his father.

Still, Holland said he is glad he went through with the performance. "Look, I am really glad I did that show and I had a lot of fun. It was incredibly stressful," he said, adding it "has been incredibly successful and has been a really great thing for my career."

Holland's last release was the crime drama 'Cherry', in which he plays an Army medic who suffers from PTSD and starts robbing banks to pay for his opioid addiction. The film is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, who helmed numerous Marvel films including 'Avengers: Endgame'.

'Cherry' had hit the theatres on February 26 and started streaming on Apple TV+ on March 12. (ANI)

