Tom Holland faced some serious struggles while playing Spider-Man

ANI | Updated: Jun 27, 2019 19:22 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 27 (ANI): Playing Spider-Man was one challenging role for Tom Holland as he even had struggle while drinking water!
Opening up about how he used a tube to drink water on the sets while in his costume, Holland revealed: "Basically, my eyes in my mask, they clip off, they come off, because they're glass, and obviously the suit is fabric, and they need to clip in."
"And what I can do is I can take my left one out, and there's a little, like, thing that I pull out, and then I put a tube, a squeezy tube, down into my mouth, and then I can drink from a bottle," People quoted the actor during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.
"It's an interesting contraption to say the least," Holland joked.
While this didn't last just for a day but continued for long, the actor worked his brains and devised a new hack.
He explained, "But what I found out now is if I push the mask forward, I can now squeeze like gum and stuff, down the eye hole."
And now his new hack lets him keep 'a KitKat in the suit now.'
His upcoming release 'Spider-Man: Far From Home', which also stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Zendaya, hits the big screens on July 2, this year. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 20:00 IST

