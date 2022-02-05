Tom Holland is in favour of an 'Amazing Spider-Man 3' movie with Andrew Garfield

Washington [US], February 5 (ANI): Hollywood actor Tom Holland is on board to have more movies with Andrew Garfield starring as the friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man.

Crossing over different iterations of the superhero character, both of them, along with Tobey Maguire, had recently shared screen space in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'.

As per People magazine, in a recent interview with an entertainment website, Holland said that he hopes to see Garfield take another stab at his 'Amazing Spider-Man' movies, the first of which had debuted in 2012 with the next in 2014.

"I would love to see The Amazing Spider-Man 3. I think what was so wonderful was how Andrew was able to kind of make amends with the character and the studio, you know, to kind of win the general public back," Holland told the outlet.

He added, "That scene where he saved Zendaya, like, the fan reactions in the theatre was so spectacular. So, should Sony decide to do that, they would have my full support and, obviously, so would Andrew."



Garfield had also echoed a similar sentiment when the 38-year-old actor told Variety last month that he is "definitely open" to returning again "if it felt right."

Speaking of his desire, while referring to 'No Way Home', he added, "There was so many unanswered questions for my Peter, where we left it. I got to step back in and get some healing for him."

During his attendance on the 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast, Garfield also said he "would love to continue working with Tobey and with Tom," after the trio joined forces in 'No Way Home to bring harmony to the Multiverse'. He added, "That kind of three-brother dynamic is so juicy."

As per People magazine, Garfield again revisited the possibility of wearing the Spidey suit once more, however, the conditions would have to be just right.

He said, "I am definitely open to that. It would have to be something very unique, very special and serving to an audience and in service of the character." (ANI)

