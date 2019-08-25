Tom Holland opens up about 'Spider-Man's' future amid Disney-Sony rift

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 25 (ANI): Actor Tom Holland recently opened up about 'Spider-Man's' future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), following the news of Disney and Sony failing to reach a deal on new films of the iconic superhero franchise.

The 'Avengers: Endgame' actor stopped by People and Entertainment Weekly's studio backstage at Disney's D23, where he spoke about the news that Disney has no new plans to include 'Spider-Man' film series in the future MCU movies.

The actor revealed that the future of 'Spider-Man' will be "different" but it will be equally "awesome and amazing."

"Basically, we've made five great movies," Holland told Entertainment Weekly.

"It's been five amazing years. I've had the time of my life. Who knows what the future holds? But all I know is that I'm going to continue playing Spider-Man and having the time of my life. It's going to be so fun, however, we choose to do it. The future for Spider-Man will be different, but it will be equally as awesome and amazing, and we'll find new ways to make it even cooler," he added.

Earlier this week, news broke that Disney would be ending its partnership with Sony Pictures on the 'Spider-Man' film series due to a disagreement over co-financing.

Sony owns the film rights to the superhero flicks, and several years ago, the studios struck a deal -- Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige would help in producing Sony's solo 'Spider-Man' movies, allowing Holland's character to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, beginning with 2016's 'Captain America: Civil War'.

After the release of this year's 'Spider-Man: Far From Home', which has now become Sony's highest-grossing film of all time with USD 1.11 billion worldwide, Disney reportedly asked to share co-financing on future 'Spider-Man' films, while Sony wanted the financing arrangement to remain the same as it had been earlier.

Unless a deal is reached, Holland will not appear in any future MCU movies and no Marvel characters will appear in Holland's solo films.

Holland also briefly hinted at the 'Spider-Man' news on stage at D23. He made an appearance at Disney's panel on Saturday morning to unveil some new footage from his upcoming Pixar movie, 'Onward', co-starring Chris Pratt and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Before leaving the stage, he stopped to tell the crowd gathered at the event, "Hey everyone, it's been a crazy week but I want you all to know from the bottom of my heart that I love you 3000." (ANI)

