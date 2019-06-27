Tom Holland rescues young fan after she's shoved while getting autograph

Washington D.C. [USA], June 27 (ANI): 'Spider-Man' to the rescue! Actor Tom Holland saved the day, but this time it wasn't on the silver screen.

During a recent visit to New York to promote his upcoming Marvel film 'Spider-Man: Far From Home', Holland quickly offered a hand to help a girl, who almost had a panic attack due to a group of people who were trying to get the star's autograph pushing their way to the front of the crowd, reported Fox News.

"I'm gonna throw all yours --- on the floor if you keep pushing that girl," the actor can be heard yelling in a video posted on Twitter.

"Guys, I'm literally going to have a panic attack," the girl told the crowd.

"It's okay, I got you, I got you," Holland replied, before urging the fans to calm down.

The young girl later recounted her experience on Twitter, writing in all caps, "TOM HOLLAND JUST THREATENED GROWN A-- MEN THEN THREW THEIR POSTERS BECAUSE I WAS CRUSHED AGAINST THE BARRICADE."

The girl later expressed her gratitude on Twitter, saying she is "beyond grateful" for his help.

'Spider-Man: Far From Home', which also stars Samuel L Jackson, Jake Gyllenhaal and Zendaya, hits the big screens on July 2, this year. (ANI)

