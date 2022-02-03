Tom Holland responds to possible Best Picture Oscar nod for 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Washington [US], February 3 (ANI): With Oscar nominations just around the corner, critics and fans are speculating if the Academy will embrace the ultimate hit superhero movie 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', by giving the best picture nod to it.

The Oscar nominations will be announced on February 8, and fans are wondering if Academy will consider Marvel's second-highest opening movie in the COVID-19 pandemic--the 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'.



Reacting to the same, the Spidey star Tom Holland told Variety, "It would be a huge honour for it to be nominated for an Oscar. But I think I can speak on behalf of everyone at Marvel and Sony and particularly [director] Jon Watts, the fan reaction that we've received -- the love and support -- is enough."

"We have created something that has been such a culturally enriching experience for so many people, that watching those fan reactions to when Andrew [Garfield] comes through and Tobey [Maguire] comes through and Andrew saves Zendaya, I will never be able to live that down," Holland said adding, "That is just incredible. And for me, to be able to share that with the world is enough."

'Spider-Man: No Way Home', made history when it became the second-highest opening movie after making a record-breaking USD 260 million at the domestic box office. Only 2019's 'Avengers: Endgame', one of the biggest blockbusters of all time, opened to higher numbers. (ANI)

