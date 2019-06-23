Tom Holland reveals another 'Avengers: Endgame' spoiler on 'Graham Norton Show'

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 15:16 IST

Sonakshi Sinha is now 'Baby Bedi' on Twitter

New Delhi (India), June 23 (ANI): Seems like Sonakshi Sinha is in love with her character from upcoming film 'Khandaani Shafakhana' as the actor has changed her Twitter profile name to 'Baby Bedi', her onscreen name for the movie.