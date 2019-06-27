Washington D.C. [USA], June 27 (ANI): Not just on screen, Marvel actor Tom Holland saves people in real life too. Or so he tries.

The 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' star, during his appearance on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers' recalled the time he was on a flight and came to the aid of a passenger who fainted right next to him.

Holland said that he was sitting in a flight to Hawaii when he saw the woman come onboard.

"That lady looked so unwell," he remembered.

A few moments later he heard a loud thump. The passenger passed out "full-on, out cold."

"Ma'am are you alright?" the British actor shouted after he saw her collapse.

"I was calling for a doctor. I was trying to clear her hair out of her face, check her airways and stuff," he recalled.

"I was useless. I was trying to find her pulse -- I don't know how to do that," he told Meyers.

'Spider-Man: Far From Home', which also stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Zendaya, hits the big screens on July 2, this year. (ANI)

