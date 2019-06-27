Washington D.C. [USA], June 27 (ANI): Not just on screen, Marvel actor Tom Holland saves people in real life too. Or so he tries.
The 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' star, during his appearance on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers' recalled the time he was on a flight and came to the aid of a passenger who fainted right next to him.
Holland said that he was sitting in a flight to Hawaii when he saw the woman come onboard.
"That lady looked so unwell," he remembered.
A few moments later he heard a loud thump. The passenger passed out "full-on, out cold."
"Ma'am are you alright?" the British actor shouted after he saw her collapse.
"I was calling for a doctor. I was trying to clear her hair out of her face, check her airways and stuff," he recalled.
"I was useless. I was trying to find her pulse -- I don't know how to do that," he told Meyers.
'Spider-Man: Far From Home', which also stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Zendaya, hits the big screens on July 2, this year. (ANI)
Tom Holland saves people in real life too!
ANI | Updated: Jun 27, 2019 14:46 IST
