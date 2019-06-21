Tom Holland shuts down romance rumours with Zendaya

Washington D.C. [USA], June 21 (ANI): The famous fictional characters Peter Parker and Michelle Jones might be a couple, but actors Tom Holland and Zendaya are not!

Holland recently squashed romance rumours with his 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' co-star, reported E! News.

There's been speculation surrounding the co-stars for years now, with fans rooting for a relationship between the actors. Holland in a new interview with Elle, as cited by E! News, revealed that he is not dating Zendaya.

In fact, the 23-year-old star is not in a relationship with anyone at the moment. However, Holland does admit that he is "definitely a relationship person".

"I'm not the fleeting type at all, it's not my way of life," he shared.

Reports of a romance brewing between the two first started in 2017, shortly after the release of 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'.

"They got to know each other while on set. They became friends and started getting romantic a few months ago," a source told E! News at that time.

"They both are such great people. It's cool they got together. Everyone gets along with them. They are very well liked on set. Tom is the most down to earth actor," the insider added.

Months later, Zendaya also addressed the rumours during an interview for Variety's Power of Young Hollywood issue saying that they are just friends.

"We are friends," she clarified in August 2017, responding "no" when asked about a possible relationship.

"He's a great dude. He's literally one of my best friends. This past how[ever] many months we've had to do press tours together. There are very few people that will understand what that's like at 20 years old," she added.

Earlier this month, Zendaya celebrated Holland's birthday with a fun post, writing, "Happy birthday weirdo, thanks for being the wonderful person you are, we're all very lucky to have you and your weirdness."

However, if the stars ever decide to date, they've already hit a major relationship milestone.

A source told US Weekly in December 2017 that Holland met Zendaya's parents. "They love him," the insider said.

So for now, if you are rooting for a 'Spider-Man' romance, maybe you'll have better luck on the big screen. 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' is slated to release on July 2, this year. (ANI)

