Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield re-create classic 'Spider-Man' meme

Washington [US], February 24 (ANI): Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield re-created the classic cartoon 'Spider-Man' meme for the digital release date announcement of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the Sony-Marvel film became the highest-grossing picture of the pandemic era with USD 1.83 billion globally and counting.

"Of course, we got THE meme," tweeted the official Spider-Man film account, along with the digital announcement dates.





'Spider-Man: No Way Home', the blockbuster Marvel Cinematic Universe chapter drops on digital platforms on March 22 and on 4K UHD and Blu-ray on April 12.

The '60s cartoon meme is two Spider-Men pointing at one another in an episode where a villain impersonates Spider-Man. The meme has been used over the years for several purposes, calling out hypocrisy being among the most popular. Sometimes, the meme features three Spider-Men. There is a moment in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' where the three Spider-Man characters point at each other in homage to the meme, but not a perfect re-creation like the one posted on Wednesday for the home release.



'Spider-Man: No Way Home' became the highest-grossing 'Spider-Man' film thus far and is also now the sixth-highest-grossing film of all time worldwide. (ANI)

