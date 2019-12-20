Tom Holland's birthday wish for Jake Gyllenhaal will melt your heart!

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 20 (ANI): While actor Jake Gyllenhaal was showered with numerous wishes on turning 39 this Thursday, it was Tom Holland's wish for his mate which drew the attention of many.

Wishing his co-star from 'Spider-Man: Far From Home', Tom hopped on to his Instagram handle to share an unseen picture of both.

The photo saw Holland cuddling the birthday boy while the latter is munching on some popcorns.

Referring to the character of Jake in 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' where he portrayed-Mysterio, Tom captioned the photo, "He's the Mysterio to my Spider-man. Happy birthday, mate. #husbandgoals."



The 39-year-old actor reposted the same photo to his page and wrote, "Thanks homie! #husbandgoals."

Followers went 'awww' seeing the picture and the 'Senorita' singer Shawn Mendes was one among them.

Reacting to the photo, the Canadian singer commented, "Wow this is a cool photo". (ANI)

