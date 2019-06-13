Tom Holland, image courtesy Instagram
Tom Holland, image courtesy Instagram

Tom Holland's 'fiery' photo shoot

ANI | Updated: Jun 13, 2019 15:02 IST

Washington DC [USA], June 13 (ANI): American actor Tom Holland recently had a close brush with fire during a photoshoot.
According to People, the 'Marvel' actor while shooting for the cover story for 'Man About Town' magazine had a dangerously close encounter with flames.
In a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot, the 23-year-old actor can be seen sitting on a chair on the edge of a beach when suddenly the chair catches fire.
As soon as the actor realises that the fire is about to touch his pants, he jumps off and flees just in the nick of time.
The shoot has a number of impressive pictures featuring the actor including the one in which he is seen sitting on a chair that has been set on fire with a picturesque beach in the backdrop.
The actor is set to surprise his fans as he reprises his role as the spidey-sensing hero in 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' this summer, which will be the first 'Marvel' film since the 'Avengers: Infinity War' got over and shook everyone with the death of Tony Stark.
In his interview with the magazine, as cited by People, the young actor opened up about his journey and experience of working alongside Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr.
"[He's] just such a breath of fresh air, and for me to get the chance to work with him in such a professional capacity - it's so refreshing."
Holland also expressed how he felt playing Spider Man as the film was his dream project.
"I've been playing Spider Man in my bedroom since I was a kid," he said. "I grew up watching films and I watched all the cartoons. I was kind of obsessed with him. When I walked on set for my first day it was my first day on the MCU but it was my thousandth time playing Spider Man so I felt like I had it in the bag."
Speaking about the increasing popularity of superhero films, the actor said, "There seem to be horrible things all over the world, and these films are a really nice way to forget about the world in which we're living, enter into this magical world, enjoy a bit of freedom and watch these people who we admire and who we look up to do good and ultimately save the day," he explained. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 14:04 IST

After Priyanka Chopra, Dhanush enters international market with 'Fakir'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13 (ANI): Turns out, actor Priyanka Chopra isn't the only one who is making a name for herself in the international arena! Dhanush too has taken his craft overseas.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 13:26 IST

Randeep Hooda volunteers for drought relief programme in Maharashtra

New Delhi (India), June 13 (ANI): Randeep Hooda who has always managed to stay away from the limelight and travel extra miles to help the needy, recently joined a team of volunteers to help people who are struggling with drought in a village near Nashik in Maharashtra.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 13:26 IST

Sophie Turner kicks off her European bachelorette party in style

Washington DC [USA], June 13 (ANI): Sophie Turner is having a great time celebrating her bachelorette party with her femme brigade in Europe.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 12:46 IST

Kit Harington 'lost his way' before rehab, 'GoT' costume designer claims

Washington D.C. [USA], June 13 (ANI): According to the 'Game Of Thrones' costume designer, Kit Harington had "Lost his way" before he checked into a treatment facility.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 12:33 IST

Salman-Katrina hold special screening of 'Bharat' for families...

Mumbai [Maharashtra], June 13 (ANI): Basking in the success of their latest action-drama 'Bharat', actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif hosted a special screening of the film for families separated during the Partition in 1947.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 10:27 IST

Bradley Cooper 'Looked Good' during night out with pals...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 13(ANI): Pals before Gals! About less than a week after he broke up with his longtime girlfriend Irina Shayk, Bradley Cooper stepped out with friends for a chill night.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 09:32 IST

Mac Miller's first posthumous track 'Time' released

Washington D.C. [USA], June 13 (ANI): Almost 9 months after Mac Miller's sudden death, his first posthumous track has been released.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 22:39 IST

Jude Law to star in HBO series 'The Third Way'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 12 (ANI): 'Captain Marvel' actor, Jude Law is all set to star in HBO and Sky's fantasy series 'The Third Way.'

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 22:21 IST

Is Madonna's 'Madame X' tour flopping?

Washington D.C. [USA], June 12 (ANI): 'Queen of Pop' Madonna, is all buckled up to kick off her 'Madame X' tour in September, but seems like the time's not right for the singer as the ticket sales are going too slow.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 21:40 IST

Rangoli Chandel slams Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina in latest...

New Delhi (India), June 12 (ANI): Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel on Wednesday shared a series of tweets in which she shared information about her house she is apparently building in Kullu and credited the actor for taking over as its designer.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 20:37 IST

Ariana Grande donates her concert earnings

Washington D.C. [USA], June 12 (ANI): Ariana Grande is turning into a philanthropist! The singer is donating all the money generated from her concert in Atlanta, Georgia on June 8, to the cause of Planned Parenthood.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 19:50 IST

Here's new release date for 'Ugly Dolls' in China

Washington D.C. [USA], June 12 : The release date of the animated feature film 'Ugly Dolls' was postponed and will now hit the Chinese theatres on August 8.

Read More
iocl