Tom Holland's 'Uncharted' to release in December 2020

Washington D.C. [USA], June 7 (ANI): It is happening! Tom Holland's upcoming video game adaptation film 'Uncharted' is all set to hit the big screens in December 2020.

Sony Pictures, on Thursday, announced a holiday release date action-adventure film based on the Naughty Dog video game franchise.

The film will feature the 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' actor as a younger version of fortune hunter Nathan Drake, the lead character of the video game.

With the December release date, Holland's film will lock horns with Steven Spielberg's remake of 'West Side Story'.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the film will be directed by '10 Cloverfield Lane's' Dan Trachtenberg, from a screenplay scripted by Jonathan Rosenberg and Mark Walker.

Meanwhile, Holland will be next seen reprising his role of Spiderman in his upcoming 'Spider-man: Far From Home'. The film revolves around Peter Parker in the aftermath of 'Avengers: Endgame'.

The Hollywood actor is also is in talks to star in the Russo brothers' adaptation of American author Nico Walker's 'Cherry', Variety reported. (ANI)

