Tom Selleck leaves USD 2,020 tip at NYC restaurant

Washington [US], December 25 (ANI): American actor Tom Selleck left a USD 2,020 tip on a bill of just over USD 200 at Elio's restaurant in New York.

According to Page Six, Selleck's benevolent gesture was revealed by his 'Blue Bloods' co-star Donnie Wahlberg.

"I found out that my TV Dad #TomSelleck has generously accepted the #2020TipChallenge at Elios Upper East Side!" Wahlberg wrote in a tweet on Wednesday.



"Love ya dad. I didn't start it but I'm proud to be part of it. To those who gave even the smallest extra amount this year -THANK YOU."

Wahlberg also posted a note from Selleck that read: "I am honouring my friend Donnie Wahlberg's 'tip challenge' with my sincere hope for a better 2020."

Page Six reported that Wahlberg, whose parents both worked in the service industry, is known for dropping huge tips. On January 1, Wahlberg's wife, Jenny McCarthy, shared a photo of an IHOP receipt showing he'd tippedUSD 2,020. And last month he gifted the same amount at a Massachusetts restaurant.

James Corden and Adele have also taken part in the "tip challenge," which began when a server in Michigan, Danielle Franzoni, received a tip of USD 2,020 on a bill of USD 23. (ANI)

