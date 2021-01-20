'Tomorrow will be day of peace': Lady Gaga on Biden's inauguration

Washington [US], January 20 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Lady Gaga, ahead of singing the national anthem at Joe Biden's presidential inauguration said she is praying for "peace for Americans."

The 34-year-old shared a picture of herself in a church on her social media handles. She was dressed in a white cape and matching mask.

She captioned the post as: "I pray tomorrow will be a day of peace for all Americans. A day for love, not hatred. A day for acceptance, not fear. A day for dreaming of our future joy as a country. A dream that is non-violent, a dream that provides safety for our souls. Love, from the Capitol."





The snap portrays the Grammy-winner with hands folded, head bowed and eyes closed.

The 'Rain On Me' singer isn't the only star set to perform at the inauguration ceremony. Jennifer Lopez, Garth Brooks, Tim McGraw and others are also scheduled performers for the day's big celebration. set to make a big appearance for the function as well as a TV screening.

Tom Hanks will host a primetime special 'Celebrating America' following President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' inauguration on January 20 in Washington DC. (ANI)

