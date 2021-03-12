Toni Collette set to make feature directorial debut with 'Writers and Lovers'

Washington [US], March 12 (ANI): Oscar-nominated actor Toni Collette will make her feature directorial debut with an adaptation of Lily King's best-selling novel 'Writers and Lovers'.

As per Variety, Topic Studios will back the upcoming project. Collette will write the screenplay with Nick Payne. Collette will also bankroll under her Vocab Films banner alongside Susannah Grant and Sarah Timberman. For Topic Studios, Michael Bloom, Maria Zuckerman, and Ryan Heller will executive produce.

Speaking about her feature directorial debut, Collette said, "I have been wanting to direct for quite some time but have been a bit busy with my day job."



She added, "l couldn't be more thrilled to be bringing Lily King's beautiful, funny, moving novel to filmic life. It's an empowering story that speaks to me as a woman and an artist. It's ultimately about coming to know and believe in oneself. This is not always an easy feat, but the most important journey any person can take. It inspires me on so many levels."

Collette and Topic Studios previously collaborated on 'Dream Horse', an upcoming drama that will be released by Bleecker Street later this year.

'Writers and Lovers', a best-selling novel, had released last year. It tells the story of Casey Peabody, an underemployed, aspiring writer in 1990's Boston whose world is rocked by a recent love affair and her mother's sudden death. After she falls for two very different men at the same time, life gets complicated.

Collette's film credits include 'Muriel's Wedding,' 'Hereditary,' and her Oscar-nominated work in 'The Sixth Sense.' On television, she has starred in 'The United States of Tara,' winning an Emmy, and 'Unbelievable.' (ANI)

