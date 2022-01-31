'Top Gun: Maverick' new footage unveiled in AFC Championship promo

Washington [US], January 31 (ANI): Delighting all 'Top Gun: Maverick' and football fans, Tom Cruise unveiled new footage from the long-overdue movie with the AFC Championship promo on Sunday.

As per People magazine, the 59-year-old star gave an inspirational speech about football and patriotism in the two-minute clip, cut together with a few high-flying clips from the upcoming sequel.

Cruise likened the game to the determination to be the best that it takes to be a top gun.



The highly anticipated sequel to 1986's 'Top Gun' is set to release in theatres on May 27, 2022, after being postponed from an earlier release date November 19, 2021.

The makers pushed back the release of the movie from its initial release date of June 24, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was first shifted to December 23, 2020, and later had release dates set for July 2, 2021. Then the release was postponed to November 19, 2021.

1986's 'Top Gun' is an iconic high flying action film centred on students attending the US Navy's Fighter Weapons School at Naval Air Station Miramar in San Diego. The events of Top Gun take flight after Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell (Cruise) and Nick 'Goose' Bradshaw (Anthony Edwards) jump on an opportunity to train a group of graduates from the USAF Top Gun program for a highly specialised and risky mission.

'Top Gun: Maverick' is directed by Joseph Kosinski with a screenplay penned by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie. (ANI)

