Topher Grace expecting third baby with wife Ashley Hinshaw

Washington [US], October 1 (ANI): American actor Topher Grace and wife Ashley Hinshaw are expanding their brood as the duo is expecting their third baby together.

According to Page Six, Topher shared the news during a Friday appearance on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'. He also made sure to give his wife a special shoutout.

The actor said, "We're excited. And I'd like to take this moment on national TV to say how beautiful and amazing she is."



Topher and Hinshaw, who tied the knot in 2016, already share a daughter Mabel Jane and a second child who was born in 2021. Toper told host Kelly Clarkson that he has noticed differences in friends' reactions to each pregnancy announcement.

"Everyone says on the first baby they're like, 'Congratulations!' On the second, they're like, 'Congratulations,'" he said, jokingly adding, "And on the third baby, it's, 'Congratulations?' -- with a question mark."

For her part, Clarkson, who shares children River Rose, 8, and Remington, 6, with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock -- was ecstatic.

Previously, reflecting on the pandemic birth of his last kid during an April 2021 interview on 'Live! With Kelly and Ryan', Topher admitted he was "very nervous" he wouldn't be able to join Hinshaw in the delivery room, as per Page Six. (ANI)

