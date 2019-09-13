Representative Image
Representative Image

Toronto Film Festival ditches its traditions of award ceremony

ANI | Updated: Sep 13, 2019 03:10 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 13 (ANI): For the first time in the history of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) there won't be a traditional, formal awards ceremony but instead the announcement of its top audience award and jury award winners will be done through social media and press statements.
"TIFF made the decision to announce the award recipients via press release and social media channels. Communication of the winners can happen quickly," TIFF said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.
Also, the decision came after considering the fact that the awards ceremony takes place at a time when most of the major award winners are rarely in the city to accept their trophies.
"Capturing them (prize winners) on social media allows them to celebrate their award and for audiences to share the moment!" the festival added.
Breaking another custom, Toronto Film Festival will later on Friday, announce the winners of The Platform and International Federation of Film Critics competition awards, which in past years used to be handed out on the final Sunday. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 03:53 IST

Khloe Kardashian's daughter True looks adorable in Pink

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 13 (ANI): True Thompson may be one of the youngest members of the Kardashian clan, but she is a pro at keeping up with the latest fashion already.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 03:03 IST

Here's how Christina Milian caught ex Nick Cannon cheating

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 13 (ANI): Years after her breakup with actor Nick Cannon, Christina Milian has finally revealed the reasons behind her fallout with the American rapper.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 03:01 IST

Liam Hemsworth enjoys vacation post split with Miley Cyrus

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 13 (ANI): While Miley Cyrus is packing on PDA with Kaitlynn Carte, Liam Hemsworth opted to make the best out of time with his family and friends.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 02:16 IST

Miley Cyrus packs on PDA with Kaitlynn Carter at NYFW

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 13 (ANI): Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter romance seem to be heating up as they were spotted continuing their PDA at the New York Fashion Week party.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 01:29 IST

Shah Rukh Khan bids adieu to Bappa

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): On the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi, the day which marks the culmination of 10-day-long Ganesha festival, Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan along with his family members bid their beloved Ganpati Bappa adieu in an affectionate manner.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 23:43 IST

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli steal romantic moments at Delhi event

New Delhi (India), Sept 12 (ANI): Looks like Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli cannot get enough of each other!

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 22:45 IST

Neetu Kapoor pens heartfelt post after returning to India

New Delhi (India), Sept 12 (ANI): Neetu Kapoor, who provided rocksteady support to husband Rishi Kapoor while he was undergoing treatment in New York, on Thursday, penned a heart-warming post on Instagram about the experience.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 22:09 IST

Liv Tyler to star in Fox's spinoff series '911: Lone Star'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 12 (ANI): The 'Lord of the Rings' actress Liv Tyler is all set to star opposite Rob Lowe in Fox's spinoff series '9-1-1: Lone Star.' It will be Tyler's first role on a broadcast series.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 20:08 IST

Gauri Khan shares hubby Shah Rukh Khan's look designed by her for film

New Delhi (India), Sept 12 (ANI): One of the most charming couples of the Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan never shy away from sharing their family pictures and Gauri's latest Instagram post is proof!

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 19:32 IST

Megan Fox recalls 'psychic' experience on set of 'Jennifer's Body'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 12 (ANI): Actress Megan Fox who starred in the horror-comedy 'Jennifer's Body' has some 'psychic' experience to share.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 17:41 IST

Zendaya, 'Game of Thrones' stars and more to present 2019 Emmy Awards

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 12 (ANI): Emmy Awards 2019 are just 10 days away and the telecast producers Don Mischer Productions and Done+Dusted unveiled the first group of presenters for the big gig on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 17:38 IST

Dua Lipa, Anwar Hadid make debut as couple at NYFW

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 12 (ANI): British singer-songwriter Dua Lipa looked stylish and colour coordinated while making her red carpet couple debut with Anwar Hadid.

Read More
iocl