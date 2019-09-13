Toronto Film Festival ditches its traditions of award ceremony

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 13 (ANI): For the first time in the history of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) there won't be a traditional, formal awards ceremony but instead the announcement of its top audience award and jury award winners will be done through social media and press statements.

"TIFF made the decision to announce the award recipients via press release and social media channels. Communication of the winners can happen quickly," TIFF said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

Also, the decision came after considering the fact that the awards ceremony takes place at a time when most of the major award winners are rarely in the city to accept their trophies.

"Capturing them (prize winners) on social media allows them to celebrate their award and for audiences to share the moment!" the festival added.

Breaking another custom, Toronto Film Festival will later on Friday, announce the winners of The Platform and International Federation of Film Critics competition awards, which in past years used to be handed out on the final Sunday. (ANI)

