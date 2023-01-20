'Track 3' is officially on floors with Jared Leto at Disney

Washington [US], January 20 (ANI): And the official announcement is out! Disney is going back to the grid. With Jared Leto signed on to star and 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' director Joachim Ronning in talks to the helm, the company is once again on pace to release a third 'Tron' film.

The movie, tentatively titled 'Tron: Ares,' will come after the ground-breaking 1982 film 'Tron,' starring Jeff Bridges, and the 2010 sequel 'Tron: Legacy,' starring Bridges, Garrett Hedlund, and Olivia Wilde and serving as Joseph Kosinski's feature-length directorial debut.



According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, Leto began working on the third "Tron" film as a producer and star in 2017, and he has continued to do so ever since. In 2020, Garth Davis ("Lion") agreed to serve as the film's director, but he ultimately left the endeavour. The movie's screenwriter, Jesse Wigutow, is still on board, and producers Justin Springer, Jeffrey Silver, and Emma Ludbrook are all involved.

Ronning is skilled at keeping Disney's live-action movie series alive. Following the Oscar-nominated nautical adventure "Kon-Tiki," which launched his career in 2012, Disney hired the Norwegian director to helm the most recent "Pirates of the Caribbean" movie, "Dead Men Tell No Tales," in 2017.

This was followed by the sequel to "Maleficent" 2019, which was released in 2019. His "Young Woman and the Sea" dramatisation, starring Daisy Ridley as the first woman to swim the English Channel, recently came to an end. This year, the movie will make its Disney Plus debut. (ANI)

