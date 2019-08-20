Tracy Morgan roped in for 'Coming 2 America' sequel

Washington D.C.[USA], Aug 20 (ANI): American actor Tracy Morgan has been roped in against Eddie Murphy in Paramount's popular 1988 comedy-drama 'Coming 2 America'.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio has lined up an array of new and returning talent for the feature project, which is being helmed by ace filmmaker Craig Brewer. Wesley Snipes, Lesley Jones, and Kiki Layne are among the new ones to join the ensemble cast of the film, while Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones, and Shari Headley are from the first installment of the film.

The first part saw Murphy playing the role of Prince Akeem, a spoiled prince from the fictional African nation of Zamunda, who arrives in Queens and in undercover fashion gets a job at a McDonald's knockoff while trying to find a wife.

Whereas the new story will see the Prince, now set to become king, discovering he has a son he never knew about, a street-savvy Queens native named Lavelle. Honouring his father's dying wish to groom his son as a newly crowned prince, Akeem must once again return to America.

Lesley is playing the role of the son's mother, who had a one-night stand with Akeem, leading to pregnancy. Morgan will play Jones' brother, a hustler named Reem.

The production is scheduled to begin later this month on the project, which is slated to hit the theatres on December 18, 2020. Murphy is producing the project with Kevin Misher and Kenya Barris. (ANI)

