Traditional film-making becoming a Dinosaur in age of streaming: Leonardo DiCaprio

ANI | Updated: Jul 24, 2019 21:23 IST

Washington D.C (USA), July 24 (ANI): Actor Leonardo DiCaprio has expressed concern at the falling practice and popularity of traditional film-making and said that it is on the verge of extinction.
DiCaprio who appeared on Variety at Monday's premiere of 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' said "We're entering this age of streaming where things are so immediate and all of a sudden you have a new show, eight episodes of a new brilliant show that comes on that you can watch almost every other day,"
So when you're talking about a movie that's shot on film where you have all of Hollywood Boulevard that like physically transformed into 1969 with no CGI, this is kind of a real throwback to an era of film-making we're not going to see anymore.
"In a way, it is a bit of a dinosaur, I just hope we're going to have this communal theatrical experience of going to see a great piece of art altogether and enjoy it," he added.
Other Hollywood stars including Steven Spielberg who had been quite outspoken about the matter and denounced the streaming movie trend now and then reckoned with Leo on this.
Spielberg told Variety, "I hope all of us really continue to believe that the greatest contributions we can make as filmmakers is to give audiences the motion picture theatrical experience," Spielberg said in February while accepting the Filmmaker Award at the Cinema Audio Society's CAS Awards. "I'm a firm believer that movie theaters need to be around forever."
Set in the backdrop of 1969 Los Angeles, Dicaprio will next be featured in'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' as a fading Hollywood star with Brad Pitt as his loyal stuntman, who is now his driver.
The movie is slated to release on August 9 in India this year. (ANI)

