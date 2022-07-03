Travis Barker says 'currently much better' after undergoing colonoscopy for pancreatitis

Washington [US], July 3 (ANI): Travis Barker has stated that he is "currently much better" after being admitted to the hospital on Tuesday due to a medical issue.

According to Variety, the pancreatic drainage tube of the 46-year-old husband of Kourtney Kardashian and drummer for 'Blink-182' was injured during a routine endoscopy, he said in a health update posted on his official Instagram. He expressed his appreciation for having started to recuperate.

Travis took to his Instagram story and wrote, "I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since. During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp [a tissue growth] removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life-threatening pancreatitis."



The term pancreatitis refers to pancreatic inflammation, which manifests as nausea, severe stomach pain, and vomiting.



Barker's statement ends, "I am so very very grateful that with the intensive treatment I am currently much better".

Kardashian also provided an update on Barker's health through her Instagram story. "Oh what a scary and emotional week it has been. Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change," Kardashian wrote.



"I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of us your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support. I am so touched and appreciative. I am so so thankful to our specialists, doctors and nurses at Cedars Sinai for taking such wonderful care of my husband and me during our stay."

After starting his career in the music industry in the 1990s, Barker has recently experienced a rise in popularity among the general public. In episodes of 'The Kardashians' on Hulu last year, the drummer's relationship with Kardashian was extensively recorded. In May, the couple exchanged vows in Portofino, Italy. (ANI)

