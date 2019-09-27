Travis Knight in talks to direct Tom Holland starrer 'Uncharted'

Travis Knight
Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): Filmmaker Travis Knight is in talks to come on onboard Sony's 'Uncharted' to direct the videogame adaptation starring Tom Holland.
This comes after '10 Cloverfield Lane's Dan Trachtenberg stepped down in August from the director's chair and left the seat empty, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The Uncharted video game series revolves around the adventurer and treasure hunter Nathan Drake.
The last game in the series - 'Uncharted 4: A Thief's End', was launched three years back in 2016 and broke sales records selling more than 15 million copies worldwide.
The forthcoming adaptation is penned by the 'Iron Man' team of Art Marcum and Matt Holloway, and Rafe Judkins. The screenplay is scripted by Jonathan Rosenberg and Mark Walker.
Charles Roven and Alex Gartner along with Avi Arad and Ari Arad are producing the movie slated to hit big screens in December next year.
Knight's previous credits include the stop-motion action fantasy film 'Kubo and the Two Strings'.

