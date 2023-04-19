Trekverse is back with spin-off movie 'Star Trek: Section 31' for Michelle Yeoh's character

Washington [US], April 19 (ANI): Michelle Yeoh is all set to star in the new Star Trek spin-off series 'Section 31' and this time instead of a series it will now be an event film.

According to Variety, a US-based media house, back in 2019, it was reported that a 'Section 31' series starring Yeoh was in the development process. Yeoh will reprise her role as Emperor Philippa Georgiou, which she first played in Season 1 of 'Star Trek: Discovery'.

Taking to Twitter official handle, Star Trek quoted Yeoh's excitement and shared the announcement poster.

"I’m beyond thrilled to return to my Star Trek family."

Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh will star in #StarTrekSection31, a special movie event coming to @ParamountPlus! pic.twitter.com/QHKYim06PC — Star Trek on Paramount+ (@StarTrekOnPPlus) April 18, 2023



"Section 31 has been near and dear to my heart since I began the journey of playing Philippa all the way back when this new golden age of 'Star Trek' launched. To see her finally get her moment is a dream come true in a year that's shown me the incredible power of never giving up on your dreams. We can't wait to share what's in store for you, and until then: live long and prosper (unless Emperor Georgiou decrees otherwise)!"

The story line of the film where Emperor Philippa Georgiou joins a Starfleet secret division tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets and confronts her past sins.

Rumors of a Yeoh starrer Section 31 project first surfaced near the end of Season 1 of 'Discovery,' when a deleted scene showed Georgiou being approached by a member of the shadowy intelligence organisation on the Klingon home world, quoted by Variety reports.

As per reports, the production will begin on the film later this year.

The news comes about a month after Yeoh won the Academy Award for best actress for "Everything Everywhere All at Once," making her the first Asian person to win the award. She also picked up wins at the SAG Awards, Independent Spirit Awards, and the Golden Globes for her work in the film.

Executive producer Alex Kurtzman said, "All the way back in 2017, before the first season of 'Star Trek: Discovery' had even aired, Michelle had the idea to do a spin-off for her character, Philippa Georgiou. She broke new ground as one of the first two women on screen in the pilot to usher in a new age of 'Trek,' and now, six years later, 'Star Trek: Section 31' finally arrives on the heels of her latest groundbreaking win. Everyone on Team 'Trek' couldn't be more thrilled to have our legendary friend return home to us as we expand our storytelling into new and uncharted corners of the Trekverse. Long live Emperor Georgiou; long live Michelle Yeoh!"

Craig Sweeny serves as writer and executive producer on 'Star Trek: Section 31'. Olatunde Osunsanmi will direct and executive produce. Apart from starring in the film, Yeoh will executive produce. Alex Kurtzman and Aaron Baiers executive produce via Secret Hideout. Rod Rodenberry and Trevor Roth of Rodenberry Entertainment also executive produce along with Frank Siracusa and John Weber.

The concept 'Section 31' first appeared in the 'Star Trek' series 'Deep Space Nine' .Since then, it has also appeared in 'Star Trek' shows including 'Enterprise,' 'Discovery,' 'Lower Decks,' 'Picard,' and in the film 'Into Darkness'.

The film is the latest instalment in Paramount+'s revamped "Star Trek" era. The series finale of "Star Trek: Picard" will premiere on the streaming service this week, and the main cast of "Next Generation" will reunite for the show's third and final season.

As per Variety reports, 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' and 'Star Trek: Lower Decks' had been renewed ahead of their new season premieres, and that "Star Trek: Discovery" will conclude with its fifth season in 2024.

Yeoh won her first Academy Award for best actress for her performance in "Everything, Everywhere, All at Once." The award followed a long career in martial arts and action films such as "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" and "Yes, Madam."

She is also known for her roles in movies such as 'Crazy Rich Asians,' 'Memoirs Of A Geisha,' the James Bond film 'Tomorrow Never Dies,' and 'Sunshine'. (ANI)